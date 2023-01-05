Naidu warns Peddireddy of retaliation

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday came down heavily on Minister and YSR Congress leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for his remarks against the TDP. Naidu, who is camping in his Kuppam Assembly constituency, took strong exception to the Minister’s remarks against him and his party.

Naidu said that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were acting as psychos and anti-social elements. He dared the ruling party leaders to face him in the public and not to sit somewhere and make comments. He also asked them to come before him for a debate that would make people understand the criminal politics of the YSR Congress leaders.

He blamed the state government for its undemocratic policies and said that time had come for the people to throw this government out of power.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he had allowed every leader to meet people and hold meetings with them. “Had I been undemocratic while in power, were you able to become a big leader now?” he asked.

He said he had allowed every leader to hold meetings and rallies during his time. He also recalled how he allowed Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct his padayatra for so many days through so many districts before the 2019 general election.

He found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for preventing the opposition leaders from taking out rallies and holding meetings on the roads. “If meetings and rallies are not allowed on the roads, where are we expected to hold them,” Chandrababu Naidu asked.