Harsha Kumar’s son meets Naidu, to join TDP

Former Congress MP from Amalapuram, G V Harsha Kumar, joined the TDP just before the 2019 general election. He prostrated before TDP chief and then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the election campaign.

However, later he distanced himself from TDP and had tried several times to enter the YSR Congress. Harsha Kumar was in the ant-YSR camp in the Congress and sailed with V Hanumantha Rao. Perhaps this was the reason for him not to get entry into the YSR Congress.

Finally, he penned a new scheme and sent his son G V Sri Raj to Chandrababu Naidu before the latter started his Kuppam tour. Sri Raj is understood to have held a long discussion with Chandrababu Naidu which lasted for two hours.

Sources say Harsha Kumar would work for his son taking political retirement and take care of his educational institutions. The former MP, who was active in the then chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s team against the bifurcation.

Later, he joined Kiran Kumar Reddy’s Jai Samaikhyandhra Party and contested again from Amalapuram unsuccessfully in the 2014 elections. With his son entering active politics, he seems to have made up his mind to maintain the same distance from politics and allow his son to grow.

However, it is said that Chandrababu Naidu had not given the clear indication to Harsha Kumar’s son as Amalapuram TDP ticket is occupied by late G M C Balayogi’s son Harish Madhur who lost the election in 2019.

It is to be seen whether Chandrababu Naidu would offer the Amalapuram seat to Balayogi’s son or Harsha Kumar’s son in the 2024 general election.