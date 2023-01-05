Janhvi Kapoor’s demands shocking Filmmakers

Veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is in huge demand. Though she did not score a solid hit till date in Bollywood, she is busy with several projects. From the past couple of years, several Tollywood producers and filmmakers have been eager to introduce this beauty in Telugu. There are reports that Janhvi Kapoor is roped in for NTR’s next film which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor has been demanding huge remuneration and the actress is nowhere accessible for most of the filmmakers. The filmmakers are shocked by her demands.

Apart from quoting the highest-ever paycheque, Janhvi Kapoor is also demanding the bound script. The actress wants none of her scenes to be removed on the editing table after the shoot. Leave about her remuneration in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is demanding huge money for South Indian films. Some of the filmmakers are in the hunt for other options instead of paying such a fat paycheque for Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is done with the shoots of Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi. She is yet to announce new films.