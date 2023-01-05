Project K Pre-look: Deepika’s Silhouette Image

Prabhas’ magnum opus Project K is making the headlines, although the makers are tight-lipped about the storyline and other details. Project K is the dream project of director Nag Ashwin. The film starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan is being made on a gigantic business.

It’s Deepika Padukone’s birthday today. The makers, on the special occasion, released a new poster showing the silhouette image of Deepika Padukone. “A Hope In The Dark,” indicates Deepika’s strong character in the movie.

Since the film is science fiction, there is heavy CGI in it. Thus, the makers will be allocating good time for the post-production formalities as well. In fact, they worked extensively on pre-production as well. The recently released making video was proof of the same.