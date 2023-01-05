Amigos Exciting Teaser will be releasing on January 8th

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s thriller with Mythri Movie Makers is titled ‘Amigos’. The film, made on a rich scale, is heading to theatres on February 10, 2023. The film directed by Rajendra Reddy has left everyone intrigued with the crazy title and poster.

Now the expectations reached to next level with makers surprising the audience with character posters. With stylish posters, the filmmakers introduced two characters from the film: entrepreneur Siddharth and software engineer Manjunath.

Now, they shared his third look poster and introduced his doppelganger 3 who is unknown in the exciting world of Amigos. Along with sharing the poster they also wrote, “Introducing NANDAMURIKALYAN as? An anonymous Doppelganger 3 to make the world of Amigos interesting. Amigos Teaser on Jan 8th at 11:07 AM.”

In the poster, Kalyan Ram appeared rugged and stylish with a thick beard and long hair. He looks terrific with a gun in his hand, and this look piques the audience’s interest. The makers also revealed that the teaser will be released on January 8th at 11:07 AM.

Ashika Ranganath is playing the female lead. Ghibran is scoring the music and Soundar Rajan S handled the cinematography. Tammiraju taking care of editing while Avinash Kolla handling production design. With fights composed by Venkat and Ram Kishan, the film is expected to be stylish action thriller.