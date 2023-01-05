Sucharitha speaks of changing loyalties in AP

AP former home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha is likely to change her political loyalties, if her statement is seriously analysed. Sucharitha was the first home minister of the YSR Congress government from June 2019 to April 2022. It was the highest recognition given to any first time MLA, that too a woman MLA.

However, she had been remaining silent and inactive in the party ever since she was removed from the cabinet in April 2022. She hardly took any part in any of the party activities since then.

Now, with just 15 months left for the next round of elections in 2024, she is giving signals on her change of party. She had said that she would stay with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the rest of her political career.

However, she said that she would follow her husband if he changes the party. “As a trusted and loyal wife, I have to follow my husband,” she said, indicating the hidden agenda in the family. It is said that Sucharitha is one of those 40 sitting MLAs whom Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to drop for the next election and hence she is contemplating on changing the party.

So far, sitting MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Vasantha Krishna Prasad and Undavalli Sridevi, besides Sucharitha were given indications that they would be dropped from the 2024 contest. Anam and Vasantha have already secured clearance from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu about their future.

Sources say that Sucharitha too is in touch with the TDP chief and is likely to change her loyalties to Chandrababu Naidu either in December this year or January 2024.