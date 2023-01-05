Veera Simha Reddy’s Trailer Time Locked

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy is all set for a grand release for Sankranthi on January 12th. The team is promoting the movie aggressively and fans will have a double bonanza tomorrow with the theatrical trailer releasing on the day. The pre-release event of the movie will also be held tomorrow.

8:17 PM is the time locked for the theatrical trailer. The announcement poster shows how powerful Balakrishna’s character will be. He looks very intense in the poster from a high-octane action episode. He appears in a lungi and black shirt.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is a family entertainer that will be high on action. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Balakrishna.

