‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’ Trailer: A story of every couple!

Advertisement

Life is no bed of roses. Escapist entertainers don’t tell this truth about life. But ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’, while being entertaining, seems to delve into the realities of middle-class lives. As the trailer says, this is the story of every wife, every husband, and every marriage.

Shiva (Santosh Shoban) mooched off his parents as a bachelor. After he fell in love with Shruti (Priya Bhavani Shankar) and got married, he continues to be jobless. When she insists that he start working, Shiva realizes that he has to take ownership of his life. Despite his flaws and rank irresponsible behaviour, he knows that he is answerable to his wife and his conscience.

If the trailer is anything to go by, debutant director Anil Kumar Aalla has set up the story of ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’ in a relatable fashion.

The film also caters to the Sankranthi audience. The comic relief is added by characters played by Santosh Shoban as well as the likes of Saptagiri. Shravan Bharadwaj’s music and songs will hopefully add to the film’s entertainment value.

This Sankranthi release, co-starring Kedar Shankar, Devi Prasad, Pavitra Lokesh and others, is expected to add another hit to UV Concepts. UV Creations is all set to bring out the film in theatres on January 14.