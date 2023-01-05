Now classrooms in AP Govt schools to go digital

The Andhra Pradesh state government had decided to digitalise the classrooms of the government schools across the state. The digital teaching is likely to start from the next academic year starting June this year.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the review of the education department on Thursday, directed the officials to provide digital boards and uninterrupted internet facility to every classroom in the state by June this year. He also told them to ensure that service centres are also provided to maintain the digital boards.

On the tabs given to the Class 8 students, the chief minister asked the officials to monitor the use of the tabs by every student. He wanted the officials to arrange for the company that had supplied the tabs to open service centres in every Assembly constituency. The staff of these service centres should visit the schools and inspect the tabs on a regular basis, he said.

He asked them to provide dictionaries to all students and also make arrangements to distribute Vidya Kanuka kits for them at the beginning of the next academic year.

Besides evaluating the quality of Goru Muddha periodically, Sortex fortified rice only should be supplied to all schools and anganwadis and students should be given jaggery made Ragi Malt thrice weekly from Feb 1 in addition to the food as iron and calcium supplements.

Taking stock of the implementation of the second phase of Nadu -Nedu in schools, he asked the officials to make use of the SMF and TMF funds to carry out repairs wherever necessary.

The Chief Minister enquired about the preparation for Vidya Kanuka and told the officials to ensure that all children have dictionaries. He also said that DSC 98 candidates should be given postings.