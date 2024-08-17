Vijay’s GOAT Trailer: Action Packed

The much-awaited trailer of Vijay’s latest film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is out today. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh for AGS Entertainment, the film is one of the most awaited releases of the year and it is rumoured to be the last film of Vijay for now as he is making his political entry. The thriller is packed with ample and stylish action and stars Vijay in a dual role. Apart from Prabhu Deva and Prashanth, the film also stars Mohan, Ajmal Aamir, Meenakshi Chowdhury, Esnaha, Leela, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaran, Yogendran, VTV Ganesh and Aravind Akash in other important roles. The nearly three-minute trailer showcases some of the high-profile action scenes shot around the globe. Vijay’s character is portrayed as an agent but is thrown into action when he is targeted by a disgruntled ex-agent. While parts of the film appear to be set in Russia, one of the subplots involves a bomb threat in Chennai. Vehicles such as trains, cars, motorcycles and helicopters can be seen.

Director Venkat Prabhu revealed the story of the film in a recent interview. He said “GOAT” is a fictional story, but we have brought it closer to reality. Vijay and his core team are part of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, a branch of RAW Challenges that forms the core of the story. The film’s story revolves around four RAW agents haunted by memories of their former work, setting the stage for a high-octane action drama. This story along with Vijay’s powerful performance promises to be stylish and is packed with action. The film is slated to release on September 5 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.