No lessons learnt Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh happens to be one of the best directors of Indian cinema and not Telugu cinema. He is the man who brought attitude to his heroes and narrated films on the characterization of the lead actors. Films like Idiot, Desamuduru, Pokiri, Bujjigadu and iSmart Shankar are small examples. Trends have changed and Puri Jagannadh had to analyze the market and the heaped budgets, remunerations and the budget calculations. He was well aware of the current budgets and businesses after his last film Liger suffered a massive setback. Before the release of Double iSmart, Puri clearly hinted that he is quite cautious and he even mentioned in his phone call conversation about the country’s best writer Vijayendra Prasad with him. His conversation clearly said that there was no need of Vijayendra Prasad to correct the script and he is ready for a perfect comeback.

But Double iSmart released and it was rejected badly. iSmart Shankar released 5 years ago and Double iSmart failed to register half of the openings of iSmart Shankar. Double iSmart received too much criticism and it is completely because of the poor writing of Puri Jagannadh. Even the hardcore fans of Puri Jagannadh did not come to the theatres on the first day hinted the box-office numbers. Puri Jagannadh has a cult fan base and it was clearly destroyed with Liger. That is proved with the opening numbers of Double iSmart. Also, the Liger controversies reached every corner and they also had an indirect impact on the box-office numbers of Double iSmart. Puri and Charmmee played it smart with Liger and told the exhibitors in the recent years about the recovery. This really had a dent to Puri’s career which never happened in the past even if he delivered flops.

The regular template of writing of Puri Jagannadh says that Puri is still lazy and is not out from the debacle of Liger. His fans say that he is outdated. Double iSmart is one more huge disappointment and Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy is going to suffer huge losses because of Double iSmart. He is the one who bought the worldwide distribution rights of the film and Tollywood is worried about his losses.

Next Document Burning Scandal Erupts at Polavaram Project Office Previous Vijay's GOAT Trailer: Action Packed
