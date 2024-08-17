x
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Politics

Document Burning Scandal Erupts at Polavaram Project Office

Published on August 17, 2024 by

Document Burning Scandal Erupts at Polavaram Project Office

In a disturbing trend, the burning of important documents during power transitions has become alarmingly common. The latest incident involves files related to the Polavaram project, raising suspicions of potential cover-ups and irregularities. Documents were reportedly burned at the Polavaram Project Authority Office in Dhavaleswaram. The incident has sparked widespread concern, particularly regarding files associated with land acquisition for the Polavaram left main canal.

Officials, including in-charge sub-collector Siva Jyoti, DSP Bhavya Kishore, and special deputy collector, have initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that office staff may have burned the files without proper authorization from the Special Deputy Collector. Special Deputy Collector Vedavalli confirmed the ongoing investigation, noting that the Deputy Collector had been on leave for two days prior to the incident.

Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has strongly condemned the act, stating that it could be an attempt to conceal corruption and irregularities committed by the YSRCP government. He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and those responsible would face consequences regardless of their position.

However, RDO Sivajyoti offered a different perspective, claiming that the burned documents were primarily xerox copies and unsigned papers and no original documents related to the Polavaram left canal. She emphasized that since these papers lacked official signatures and they were not of significant importance.

This incident follows a similar occurrence at the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate, where revenue department files were burned, allegedly to destroy evidence of land irregularities.

As the investigation unfolds, questions arise about the motives behind these document burnings and their potential impact on ongoing projects and accountability in governance. The public awaits further details and assurances of transparency in the handling of crucial project documentation.

-Sanyogita

