What is “Allu” Connection In Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam?

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, featuring Rao Ramesh in the lead role is up for release on the 23rd of this month. The film is directed by Lakshman Karya and produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banner.

Tabitha Sukumar is presenting the film while Mythri Movie Makers are releasing it in the Telugu states. As the release date approaches, here is what the director of the film, Lakshman Karya had to say about the same.

Lakshman said Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam originated from his real life incident when he once got Rs 80K credited in his bank account. He didn’t know who deposited the money and had several funny conversations and situations with his friends and family which propelled the Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam idea.

About the Allu Arjun connection in the film, Lakshman said “Rao Ramesh garu and Ankit Koyya played father-son duo in the film. Ankit imagines himself as a wealthy kid who got misplaced at birth, like how Allu Arjun garu’s character does in Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. This similarity brings his character close to the Allu family as he also imagines himself as Allu Aravind’s son.”

When asked how Tabitha Sukumar, the wife of creative director Sukumar onboarded the film, he said Tabitha was excited about the film and later when she watched it, she decided to present the film. This is how Mythri Movie Makers also onboarded the film.

Lakshman said Rao Ramesh is a brilliant actor and added that the versatile personality gave his very best for the film. He seemed really confident about giving a good theatrical experience to the audience on August 23rd.