KTR Takes Aim at Revanth Reddy with Biting Satire

In a recent media interaction, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao, unleashed a bombardment of satirical comments aimed at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The sharp-tongued politician didn’t hold back as he addressed various issues, including the controversial loan waiver scheme and his upcoming appearance before the Women’s Commission.

Loan Waiver Scheme: A Moving Target?

KTR’s wit was on full display as he dissected the Congress party’s much-touted loan waiver scheme. KTR said, “The Chief Minister first said that the loan waiver would cover Rs 41,000 Cr loans this year.” Adding sarcastic comments to that, he continued, “The loan waiver scheme started at Rs 49,000 Cr and ended at Rs 17,000 Cr.”

The BRS leader then made a bold promise to the people of Telangana. “I’ll personally knock on every door if I have to,” he declared, “to uncover the truth about these loan waivers for all 28 lakh farmer families.”

Women’s Commission Summons: A Political Ploy?

Addressing his upcoming appearance before the Women’s Commission on the 24th of this month, KTR’s tone turned more serious. “It’s quite remarkable,” he mused. “Even after offering public apologies to women, I find myself summoned. Rest assured, I’ll use this opportunity to shed light on how the Congress government has treated our BRS women leaders.”

Free Bus Travel: A Ride to Remember?

On the topic of free bus travel, KTR expressed nothing short of theatrical. “The BRS has absolutely no objection to women traveling for free,” he stated with a flourish. “Let them cut vegetables, knit garments, or even bring their entire family for a dance party on the bus! We’re all for it!”

As the political temperature in Telangana continues to rise, one thing is certain: KTR’s sharp wit and penchant for satire will keep both his supporters and opponents on their toes.

-Sanyogita