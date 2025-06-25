Vijay’s record paycheck for last film ?

Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay commands an enviable and imitable fan following among all heroes across languages. It is quite surprising that he has such a strong fan following without working on pan-India films and despite not joining hands with big-ticket directors from other film industries. Besides boasting numerous box office records, Vijay is also one of the highest paid actors in the country.

The latest buzz is that the GOAT actor has charged a record remuneration for his last film Jana Nayagan which is currently under production. As per the ongoing reports, Vijay has quoted a staggering 275 Crores paycheck for this cop drama which has Kollywood director H. Vinoth at the helm. If the news turns out to be true, then this is the highest salary paid to any actor in the country so far.

The present trend is that heroes are taking part remuneration and part share in the overall business of their films. However, Vijay’s deal is different from this trend as he has reportedly charged lump sum amount as an upfront payment without any backend business deals. While curent pan-India stars like Prabhas and Allu Arjun are taking home in the range of 150-200 Crores, Vijay seems to have outdone everyone with this deal.

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as a ruthless police officer. It features Pooja Hegde, Mamtha Baiju and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the soundtrack. The film is slated for release on January 9th 2025.