x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay’s record paycheck for last film ?

Published on June 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court
image
“YSRCP name should be changed to Rappa Rappa Party”
image
Big Targets for Coolie and War 2 in Telugu
image
Hombale announces Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
image
Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest

Vijay’s record paycheck for last film ?

Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay commands an enviable and imitable fan following among all heroes across languages. It is quite surprising that he has such a strong fan following without working on pan-India films and despite not joining hands with big-ticket directors from other film industries. Besides boasting numerous box office records, Vijay is also one of the highest paid actors in the country.

The latest buzz is that the GOAT actor has charged a record remuneration for his last film Jana Nayagan which is currently under production. As per the ongoing reports, Vijay has quoted a staggering 275 Crores paycheck for this cop drama which has Kollywood director H. Vinoth at the helm. If the news turns out to be true, then this is the highest salary paid to any actor in the country so far.

The present trend is that heroes are taking part remuneration and part share in the overall business of their films. However, Vijay’s deal is different from this trend as he has reportedly charged lump sum amount as an upfront payment without any backend business deals. While curent pan-India stars like Prabhas and Allu Arjun are taking home in the range of 150-200 Crores, Vijay seems to have outdone everyone with this deal.

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as a ruthless police officer. It features Pooja Hegde, Mamtha Baiju and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the soundtrack. The film is slated for release on January 9th 2025.

Next Telangana High Court Orders Local Elections by September 30 Previous Sreeleela prefers Bollywood over Tollywood?
else

TRENDING

image
Big Targets for Coolie and War 2 in Telugu
image
Hombale announces Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
image
Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest

Latest

image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court
image
“YSRCP name should be changed to Rappa Rappa Party”
image
Big Targets for Coolie and War 2 in Telugu
image
Hombale announces Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
image
Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest

Most Read

image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court
image
“YSRCP name should be changed to Rappa Rappa Party”
image
Telangana High Court Orders Local Elections by September 30

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration