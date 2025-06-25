Telangana High Court Orders Local Elections by September 30

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to complete the local body elections by September 30, 2025. The court clearly stated that the entire election process must be finished within the next three months.

The State Election Commission had earlier requested a total of 90 days ,30 days to finalize reservations and 60 days to conduct the elections. Based on this, the High Court fixed September 30 as the final deadline.

Currently, all local bodies in Telangana , including Panchayats, Mandal Parishads, Zilla Parishads, and Municipalities ,are under the control of Special Officers, as their elected terms have ended.

The government is also interested in holding the elections, but issues related to BC reservations and other political concerns have caused delays. With the court’s latest orders, the government is likely to go ahead with the elections. The ruling Congress party may contest the polls by promising 42% political reservations for Backward Classes (BCs).

Although the government wants to conduct the elections as early as possible, officials say it will take at least one month to finalize the reservation list. So, it’s unlikely that elections will happen within the next month. However, once the reservations are confirmed, the local election process may begin immediately after.

There is still uncertainty about what the government plans to do regarding municipal elections specifically. More clarity is expected soon.