Will Prabhas’ Craze work for Kannappa?

Kannappa is the costliest attempt from Manchu Vishnu and his team. A lot of research was done and a big amount of money was spent on the making. Considering the track record of Manchu Vishnu all the players around quoted less prices for the theatrical and the non-theatrical rights. Vishnu has decided not to sell off the rights and he decided to take the entire risk. Actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Sarath Kumar will be seen in prominent roles in the film and they are an added strength for the film if the word of mouth is positive.

Vishnu has been banking on Prabhas and his stardom. The team says that Prabhas will have 35 minutes of screen role in Kannappa and his character would be introduced in the second half of Kannappa. The team believes that his stardom would bring the audience to theatres on the release day. Prabhas should have promoted the film as he has done an important role. Though he hasn’t taken any remuneration for Mohan Babu, the pan-Indian actor’s presence in the promotions would have been an added advantage.

When the producers and filmmakers are not ready for risks and are compromising in the deals and release dates, Vishnu has taken a bold step to head for a huge risk. Hope his hard work pays off through Kannappa. The film releases this Friday.