Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Will Prabhas’ Craze work for Kannappa?

Published on June 25, 2025 by nymisha

Will Prabhas’ Craze work for Kannappa?

Kannappa is the costliest attempt from Manchu Vishnu and his team. A lot of research was done and a big amount of money was spent on the making. Considering the track record of Manchu Vishnu all the players around quoted less prices for the theatrical and the non-theatrical rights. Vishnu has decided not to sell off the rights and he decided to take the entire risk. Actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Sarath Kumar will be seen in prominent roles in the film and they are an added strength for the film if the word of mouth is positive.

Vishnu has been banking on Prabhas and his stardom. The team says that Prabhas will have 35 minutes of screen role in Kannappa and his character would be introduced in the second half of Kannappa. The team believes that his stardom would bring the audience to theatres on the release day. Prabhas should have promoted the film as he has done an important role. Though he hasn’t taken any remuneration for Mohan Babu, the pan-Indian actor’s presence in the promotions would have been an added advantage.

When the producers and filmmakers are not ready for risks and are compromising in the deals and release dates, Vishnu has taken a bold step to head for a huge risk. Hope his hard work pays off through Kannappa. The film releases this Friday.

Next Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest Previous Telangana High Court Orders Local Elections by September 30
