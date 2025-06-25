x
Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest

Published on June 25, 2025 by nymisha

Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest

Tamil film actor Srikanth has been arrested in connection with a cocaine case, shocking the film industry. The Chennai City Police conducted a raid at his home and seized 7 cocaine capsules and 1 gram of cocaine. His arrest is part of a larger investigation involving drug trafficking, fake job scams, and blackmail.

Fake Government Job Scam Busted

The investigation began after a nightclub clash on May 22, leading police to search the house of one Prasad, a main accused. Police discovered that Prasad and his gang cheated nearly 200 people by promising fake government jobs in departments like the Chennai Corporation, Railways, and the Tax Department. Victims were asked to pay amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Shocking links to the police department were also revealed. Senthil, Chief Constable of the Madurai Municipal Armed Police, was arrested for his involvement. The gang had reportedly used call records and location data to blackmail people.

Srikanth’s Role and Arrest

It was found that Prasad had been supplying cocaine for the past three years with the help of a Bangalore resident, Pradeep and his foreign friend John. Actor Srikanth was also part of this illegal network, as confirmed by bank transactions and personal evidence found during the raid. Apart from this, Srikanth filed a bail petition, saying he needed to take care of his son. He also claimed that former AIADMK leader Prasad introduced him to drugs during the shooting of the film “Theengirai”. However, the court rejected his plea and ordered that he be sent to Puzhal Jail.

This case includes various serious crimes like land grabbing, fake job fraud, drug trafficking, and cyber blackmail. Many others, including Ajay Vandayar and his associates, have been arrested, and a manhunt is ongoing for remaining suspects.

