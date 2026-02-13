x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat

Published on February 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026
image
Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat
image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual
image
After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
image
Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race

Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat

King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu has earned a huge name and reputation for his pure entertainers that drive audiences to theatres. He is working with writer-director Yedunaath Maruthi Rao for a complete entertainer, Vishnu Vinyasam. The movie has huge anticipation as first single and title glimpse became viral hits.

Now, the makers have unveiled second single, Modhale Modhale, and it is a perfect Valentine’s Day treat for audiences. Radhan, the composer of the song, filled it with honey nectar in choice of instruments and set-up. Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the lyrics and Madhushree, Naresh Iyer have sung it with pure heart.

Sree Vishnu’s character and leading lady Nayan Sarika are playing polar opposite characters. As their chemistry develops, the song grows into a beautiful, pleasant melody for people in love and romantic people. The song offers a great insight into the exciting story that is to be unfold on big screens upon release.

Further the song increases intrigue to watch the film on big screens as it looks like a feast that no one can miss. The film’s post production works are going on and production values by producer Sumanth Naidu G are high class. More details about the movie are to be announced soon.

Next Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026 Previous Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026
image
Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat
image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual

Latest

image
Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026
image
Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat
image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual
image
After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
image
Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race

Most Read

image
After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
image
Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race
image
Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape

Related Articles

Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions