Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat

King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu has earned a huge name and reputation for his pure entertainers that drive audiences to theatres. He is working with writer-director Yedunaath Maruthi Rao for a complete entertainer, Vishnu Vinyasam. The movie has huge anticipation as first single and title glimpse became viral hits.

Now, the makers have unveiled second single, Modhale Modhale, and it is a perfect Valentine’s Day treat for audiences. Radhan, the composer of the song, filled it with honey nectar in choice of instruments and set-up. Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the lyrics and Madhushree, Naresh Iyer have sung it with pure heart.

Sree Vishnu’s character and leading lady Nayan Sarika are playing polar opposite characters. As their chemistry develops, the song grows into a beautiful, pleasant melody for people in love and romantic people. The song offers a great insight into the exciting story that is to be unfold on big screens upon release.

Further the song increases intrigue to watch the film on big screens as it looks like a feast that no one can miss. The film’s post production works are going on and production values by producer Sumanth Naidu G are high class. More details about the movie are to be announced soon.