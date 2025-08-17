War 2 Numbers: Big Decline on Saturday

Hrithik Roshan and NTR teamed up for the first time for War 2, the second installment of War. Yash Raj Films has spent lavishly on the film and Ayan Mukerji directed this stylish action drama. War 2 released on Thursday and the film suffered to report strong opening numbers. But the footfalls were decent and the numbers continued to stay decent on Friday being a public holiday (Independence Day). Trade circles predicted that War 2 will stand decent till Sunday but the numbers have seen a huge decline on Saturday.

War 2 reported poor numbers on its first Saturday all over the country. The numbers also declined across the overseas circles. The makers and buyers will witness huge losses through the film. NTR is making his Bollywood debut with this film and this is a huge disappointment for the actor. Rajinikanth’s Coolie, released along with War 2, has been strong across the country on Saturday. The decline in the Saturday numbers is minimal and the film will dominate the first weekend. Mahavatar Narasimha has witnessed good growth on Friday and Saturday in all the languages.