When is Karthi’s Film Releasing?

Tamil actor Karthi has done Vaa Vaathiyaar and the film is dubbed as Annagaru Vostaru in Telugu. The makers have announced that the film will release on December 12th but it is pushed due to the financial struggles of the film’s producer KE Gnanavelraja. There are strong speculations in Tamil that the film will not release on time because of the debts of Gnanavelraja. Karthi shares a great bond with him and he did Vaa Vaathiyaar.

If all the hurdles are cleared, Vaa Vaathiyaar will release with premiere shows on December 24th. The film will release on December 25th in Telugu and Tamil languages with regular morning shows. It is unclear if these hurdles will be cleared by December 24th. Gnanavelraja is trying hard to clear all the dues. Vaa Vaathiyaar is directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. Santhosh Narayanan scored the music and background score. Karthi hasn’t delivered a proper commercial hit and he has big hopes on Vaa Vaathiyaar.