Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead

Kannada Superstar Yash is testing his luck after four years with Toxic, an intense action drama set in Goa. There are big expectations on the film as this is the immediate film of Yash after the KGF franchise. The stunning star case is an additional advantage for Toxic. But the biggest twist for Toxic came in the form of the super success of Dhurandhar. After the first installment ended up as a massive hit, there are big expectations on Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film will head for a clash with Toxic on March 19th.

The team of Toxic has to be active and promote the film with their content on an aggressive note in the coming weeks. With just five weeks for the film’s release, the songs and the trailer have to reach wide sections of the audience in all the languages. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a sequel advantage and the film will open on a better note in the North. But Toxic has high chances to open on a super strong note and dominate Dhurandhar: The Revenge in South.

For now, Toxic has bigger targets ahead and they have to be achieved with the content.