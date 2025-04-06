x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP Leader Amzad Basha’s Brother Arrested

Published on April 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Clash at Vontimitta Temple: YSRCP MLA vs TDP Leader
image
YSRCP Leader Amzad Basha’s Brother Arrested
image
CM Revanth Reddy couple present Pattu Vastra at Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam:
image
YSRCP Headquarters Closed
image
Protests Against Trump’s Policies Across America

YSRCP Leader Amzad Basha’s Brother Arrested

Kadapa police have arrested Ahmed Basha, brother of former Deputy CM and YSRCP leader Amzad Basha, at Mumbai Airport after he had been evading authorities for nine months since the coalition government came to power.

Ahmed Basha was finally taken into custody early morning today at Mumbai Airport while attempting to board a flight to Kuwait. Police had issued a lookout notice against him, leading to immigration officials detaining him and informing Kadapa police. A team of about 10 police officers from Kadapa traveled to Mumbai to take him into custody.

During the five-year YSRCP government, Ahmed Basha allegedly misused his brother’s position to engage in land grabs and violence in Kadapa city. He was often referred to as the “second Deputy CM” due to his influence and intimidation tactics.

A significant case (Crime No. 402/2022) involves his alleged direct participation in seizing land belonging to one Mustak Ahmed in Vinayaka Nagar, Kadapa. During this incident, Ahmed Basha reportedly physically assaulted Mustak Ahmed, who required four days of hospital treatment. Despite a complaint being filed, no action was taken during the YSRCP government.

In another incident before the elections, Ahmed Basha publicly abused current Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy and her husband Srinivas Reddy at the Two Town Police Station using inappropriate language.

Anticipating action against him once the coalition government came to power, Ahmed Basha spent most of his time in Dubai. Though he briefly returned to Kadapa for Ramzan three days ago, he managed to escape to Bengaluru when police attempted to arrest him. He was finally apprehended while trying to flee from Mumbai to Kuwait.

Ahmed Basha faces approximately 10 cases in Kadapa city, including charges under sections 323, 324, 506 read with section 34. He is expected to be produced in Kadapa court tomorrow morning.

Next Clash at Vontimitta Temple: YSRCP MLA vs TDP Leader Previous CM Revanth Reddy couple present Pattu Vastra at Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam:
else

TRENDING

image
Peddi First Shot: Ram Charan shines in a Mass Avatar
image
MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi
image
Salman Khan planning Sequel for his Blockbuster?

Latest

image
Clash at Vontimitta Temple: YSRCP MLA vs TDP Leader
image
YSRCP Leader Amzad Basha’s Brother Arrested
image
CM Revanth Reddy couple present Pattu Vastra at Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam:
image
YSRCP Headquarters Closed
image
Protests Against Trump’s Policies Across America

Most Read

image
Clash at Vontimitta Temple: YSRCP MLA vs TDP Leader
image
YSRCP Leader Amzad Basha’s Brother Arrested
image
CM Revanth Reddy couple present Pattu Vastra at Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam:

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray