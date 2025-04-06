YSRCP Leader Amzad Basha’s Brother Arrested

Kadapa police have arrested Ahmed Basha, brother of former Deputy CM and YSRCP leader Amzad Basha, at Mumbai Airport after he had been evading authorities for nine months since the coalition government came to power.

Ahmed Basha was finally taken into custody early morning today at Mumbai Airport while attempting to board a flight to Kuwait. Police had issued a lookout notice against him, leading to immigration officials detaining him and informing Kadapa police. A team of about 10 police officers from Kadapa traveled to Mumbai to take him into custody.

During the five-year YSRCP government, Ahmed Basha allegedly misused his brother’s position to engage in land grabs and violence in Kadapa city. He was often referred to as the “second Deputy CM” due to his influence and intimidation tactics.

A significant case (Crime No. 402/2022) involves his alleged direct participation in seizing land belonging to one Mustak Ahmed in Vinayaka Nagar, Kadapa. During this incident, Ahmed Basha reportedly physically assaulted Mustak Ahmed, who required four days of hospital treatment. Despite a complaint being filed, no action was taken during the YSRCP government.

In another incident before the elections, Ahmed Basha publicly abused current Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy and her husband Srinivas Reddy at the Two Town Police Station using inappropriate language.

Anticipating action against him once the coalition government came to power, Ahmed Basha spent most of his time in Dubai. Though he briefly returned to Kadapa for Ramzan three days ago, he managed to escape to Bengaluru when police attempted to arrest him. He was finally apprehended while trying to flee from Mumbai to Kuwait.

Ahmed Basha faces approximately 10 cases in Kadapa city, including charges under sections 323, 324, 506 read with section 34. He is expected to be produced in Kadapa court tomorrow morning.