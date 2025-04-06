x
Home > Politics

Clash at Vontimitta Temple: YSRCP MLA vs TDP Leader

Published on April 6, 2025 by nymisha

Clash at Vontimitta Temple: YSRCP MLA vs TDP Leader

A verbal altercation erupted at the Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, Kadapa district, when Rajampet YSRCP MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy and TDP State General Secretary Meda Babu came face to face during a temple flag hoisting ceremony.

Temple Incident Details

The tension began when MLA Amarnath Reddy was attending the flag hoisting ceremony within the temple premises. TDP leader Meda Babu arrived at the same location, and according to reports, supporters of the MLA allegedly pushed members of the TDP group, triggering a heated exchange of words between the two political factions.

Police Intervention

Police officers present at the scene quickly intervened and dispersed both groups from the area, preventing the situation from escalating further. The temple atmosphere, which should have remained peaceful during the religious ceremony, was briefly disrupted by this political confrontation.

Meda Babu’s Allegations

TDP State General Secretary Meda Babu criticized the incident, claiming that the MLA’s supporters deliberately created friction. “We were simply sitting in our designated place, watching the flag hoisting ceremony and praying to God. Suddenly, one of his rowdy supporters came and pushed our leader Palaguri Dattatreya aside and stood in front of him, as if the temple exists only for them,” Meda Babu stated.

He further alleged that the YSRCP members behaved inappropriately during the sacred ceremony, with clear intentions to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere at the temple.

