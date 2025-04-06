PM Modi’s Kollywood-style counter to TN CM MK Stalin and DMK:

Politics and movies go hand in hand in Tamil Nadu and there is no dearth of drama in state’s political arena. Tamil Nadu politicians are known for their filmy style political statements and theatrics. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has paid back Tamil Nadu politicians in their own coin.

At a time when Tamil Nadu parties, especially DMK, are trying to attack Centre and BJP on three-language formula, expressing their hatred against Hindi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , highlighted the hypocrisy of Tamil Nadu politicians.

“Today we have launched Rail and Road Development projects worth Rs 8,300 Cr. Tamil Nadu is playing a key role in Vikasit Bharat and Centre is focusing utmost on Tamil Nadu’s all round development. Modi Sarkar has given three time more funds to Tamil Nadu state, than UPA Govt before 2014, in which DMK was part of,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the public meeting in Rameswaram.

“Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure is Indian Government’s priority. We have given seven times more budget for Railway projects in Tamil Nadu, when compared to UPA Govt. And you know who played a key role in UPA Govt then! While UPA Govt never gave Rs 900 Cr for Railway projects in any year, NDA Govt has allotted Rs 6,000 Cr in just this one year. Inspite, some people are always crying. They have a habit of crying,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking dig at DMK Party and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

“Today whole world wants to know about India. We understand the significance of soft power. Therefore we are promoting Indian languages and culture. Union Government is making several steps to promote Tamil language and heritage across the globe. But I’m shocked when I see Tamil Nadu politicians letters. They don’t even sign in Tamil. If you are really respect Tamil language, atleast do your signature in Tamil,” appealed PM Narendra Modi, giving a Kollywood-style counter to MK Stalin and other Tamil Nadu politicians, as the crowd cheered.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Pamban Bridge at Rameswaram. Pamban Bridge, constructed with Rs 550 Cr, is India’s first vertical lift bridge.