Highly anticipated Odela 2 trailer grand launch in Mumbai

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2 grabbed attention of everyone with its impeccable teaser. With just the teaser hype, the makers have been able to close theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the film to huge profit margins. Ashok Teja is directing the film while Sampath Nandi is supervising and writing it. Madhu produced the film with a high budget.

Ever since, the makers have revealed the look of Tamannaah from the film as Naga Sadhu, the anticipation for the film has been growing high among the masses. The teaser has cemented the positive impression among everyone. Now, the makers are planning to release the Telugu and Hindi trailers of the film at iconic theatre Gaiety Galaxy, in Mumbai on 8th April in a grand event.

The majority of cast and crew will be present at the event. Makers have created history by launching teaser at Maha Kumbh Mela on the river Ganga in Kashi. Now, they have planned another huge event to promote on a never before seen scale. The film is scheduled for a 17th April release over and Hebah Patel, Vasishta Simha will be seen in prominent roles.