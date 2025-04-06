Phenomenal Response For Charan’s PEDDI First Shot

Global Star Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film PEDDI unveiled its First Shot today, receiving a phenomenal response. The glimpse showcases Charan in a rugged, transformative new avatar that has already captivated audiences across the country.

The moment Charan steps onto the screen, his presence is magnetic—untamed and undeniable. As he embodies the essence of PEDDI, a remarkable transformation unfolds before our eyes, with every look, every gesture, charged with intensity. Charan’s performance, from his body language and voice modulation to the subtle emotions he conveys, brings incredible depth to the role.

The film’s director, Buchi Babu Sana, has created a character that feels both massive and authentic. Special credit goes to Rathnavelu’s stunning cinematography, which elevates every frame to an artistic masterpiece, and to AR Rahman’s powerful score, which lifts the tension.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the First Shot has already exceeded all expectations, sparking an outpouring of excitement on social media.