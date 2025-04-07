x
AP CM Chandrababu raises issue of Trump’s tariffs on aquaculture sector, with Commerce Min Piyush Goyal

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

AP CM Chandrababu raises issue of Trump’s tariffs on aquaculture sector, with Commerce Min Piyush Goyal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to take up the matter of tariffs being imposed on aquaculture products by United States of America (USA).

Chandrababu raised the issue with Union Commerce Minister, as aquaculture farmers and exporters in Andhra Pradesh state are being adversely affected by US President Trump’s tariff measures. He urged Union Commerce Minister to make efforts to exempt aquaculture, sea food and marine products from US tariffs.

According to the industry experts, Trump administration has imposed 27 percent tariff on aquaculture products being exported to US from India. This has dealt a serious blow to aquaculture farmers and industry in Andhra Pradesh.

“With imposition of 27 percent tariff by US, aquaculture sector is facing severe stress. Aquaculture contributes significant revenue to AP economy. But due to high tariff, the price of aqua exports (mainly shrimp) from India will rise, making them less desirable. There is a danger of US importers looking over Indian aquaculture products due to price factor,” explained AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Union Commerce Minister in his letter.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu also added that there is not enough space in cold storages in Andhra Pradesh even to store aquaculture produce, if exports are affected, highlighting the urgency and seriousness of the matter.

Due to heavy tariff restrictions by US, aqua farmers, businessmen and other stakeholders dependent on marine products and seafood in AP are in a severe pressure now.

