“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy

Tadipatri once again turned into a battleground of words and power as tensions escalated between YSRCP leader Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy.

For almost a year, Pedda Reddy has been trying to re-enter Tadipatri. On Monday, the High Court granted him a short window between 10 and 11 AM. But at the same time, Prabhakar Reddy was holding a religious program for the installation of a Shiva idol, drawing large crowds of his supporters. Police, citing security concerns, stopped Pedda Reddy midway and denied him entry, leading to angry protests.

Furious at being blocked, Pedda Reddy lashed out at the police, accusing them of ignoring the High Court’s order. He even remarked that it looked as though he needed Prabhakar Reddy’s permission to enter Tadipatri rather than the court’s.

Later, while speaking to the media, Pedda Reddy went further with sharp and controversial comments against JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Calling JC Prabhakar Reddy “a 74-year-old man who will soon meet his end,” Pedda Reddy dismissed the idea of continuing political battles with him. “All his life he has been fighting with us, behaving like a crack fellow. Why should I waste my time on him now? He is anyway nearing his last days. If he thinks he has power, let him go ahead, let him demolish whatever he wants. But when it comes to my house, he has no say and he cannot lay a hand on it,” Pedda Reddy thundered, making his remarks as fiery as ever.

The rivalry between the two leaders is decades old and deeply personal. During YSRCP’s rule, Pedda Reddy openly clashed with the JC family, even storming into Prabhakar Reddy’s residence once, sparking chaos. But after YSRCP’s defeat, the tables have turned. Pedda Reddy is now struggling to even step into Tadipatri, with police escorting him out shortly after his attempts.

Adding fuel to the fire are allegations that Pedda Reddy, as MLA, encroached on municipal land to build his house. Now, with JC Prabhakar Reddy as Municipal Chairman, he is reportedly determined to demolish that property. What started as a political tussle has now descended into a bitter personal war, leaving Tadipatri tense and divided.