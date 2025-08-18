Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is one of the most awaited films and the makers have announced a Dasara release for the film. But there are a lot of speculations about the postponement and there is a huge confusion about the film’s release date. Due to the extensive post-production work involved and to avoid last minute VFX rush, Boyapati and his team are not ready for a September release. Jio Plus Hotstar is the frontrunner to acquire the digital rights of Akhanda 2. Though Netflix and Amazon Prime are negotiating, Jio Plus Hotstar has offered a bigger price for the digital rights of the film including all the languages.

The makers are also closing the non-theatrical deals. The new release date of Akhanda 2 will be finalized and announced soon. December 5th is one of the dates considered if Raja Saab moves to the Sankranthi race. Else, Akhanda 2 will release during Sankranthi next year. Akhanda 2 is high on expectations. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music, background score. The film also features Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Pragya Jaiswal, Harshaali Malhotra in other prominent roles.