Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2

Published on August 18, 2025 by swathy

Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is one of the most awaited films and the makers have announced a Dasara release for the film. But there are a lot of speculations about the postponement and there is a huge confusion about the film’s release date. Due to the extensive post-production work involved and to avoid last minute VFX rush, Boyapati and his team are not ready for a September release. Jio Plus Hotstar is the frontrunner to acquire the digital rights of Akhanda 2. Though Netflix and Amazon Prime are negotiating, Jio Plus Hotstar has offered a bigger price for the digital rights of the film including all the languages.

The makers are also closing the non-theatrical deals. The new release date of Akhanda 2 will be finalized and announced soon. December 5th is one of the dates considered if Raja Saab moves to the Sankranthi race. Else, Akhanda 2 will release during Sankranthi next year. Akhanda 2 is high on expectations. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music, background score. The film also features Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Pragya Jaiswal, Harshaali Malhotra in other prominent roles.

Next Union Strike to Impact Tollywood Releases Previous "He Will Die Soon": Pedda Reddy's Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
