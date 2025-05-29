x
Home > Politics

YSRCP Leaders' Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories

Published on May 29, 2025 by nymisha

YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories

During the YSRCP’s rule, several party leaders allegedly seized thousands of acres of government and forest lands in Kadapa district. Reports suggest that influential figures, including former advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, and Rajya Sabha member Meda Raghunath Reddy, illegally registered these lands under their names. Authorities were reportedly pressured or bribed to facilitate these transactions.  

Sajjala Family

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and his family members are accused of occupying 53 acres of forest land and 10 acres of assigned land in CK Dinne Mandal. A three-member committee confirmed the encroachments, and officials recently reclaimed the land. However, the family has allegedly locked the entire estate, preventing access.  

Meda Raghunath Reddy

Rajya Sabha MP Meda Raghunath Reddy, a wealthy businessman, is accused of illegally acquiring assigned lands and transferring them to family members under fake names. In Chintalakunta village, he allegedly secured ownership rights through the YSRCP’s freehold scheme. Revenue officials have issued notices after confirming the illegal registrations.  

Akepati Amarnath Reddy

MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy faces allegations of seizing hundreds of acres of government-assigned lands meant for the poor. In Rajampet Mandal, he reportedly registered five acres of land under his wife’s name after constructing a marriage hall using temple funds. The government later cancelled the registration.  

Devi Reddy Shivashankar Reddy

A close aide of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is accused of grabbing 30 acres of government land in Pulivendula, worth ₹6 crore.  

MLC Govinda Reddy

N Vishwanath Reddy allegedly occupied 188 acres in Chintapalli village, setting up a cattle farm and residence.  

Gopala Swamy
 
Accused of forging documents to seize land worth ₹50 crore from a Dalit farmer.  

After the TDP coalition government took charge, authorities began reclaiming illegally occupied lands. Notices have been issued, and investigations are ongoing. In some cases, revenue officials have already taken possession of the encroached properties.  

Reports indicate that in Kadapa city alone, YSRCP leaders illegally occupied 319 acres across 66 survey numbers and plotted another 537 acres for layouts. The estimated value of these lands runs into hundreds of crores.  

Even burial grounds and water bodies were not spared. In Kondarajupalli, YSRCP leaders allegedly occupied a 150-acre lake, forcing farmers to cultivate crops. Revenue officials later removed the encroachments after complaints.  

The scale of illegal land acquisitions during YS Jagan’s tenure is very high, with high-profile YSRCP leaders implicated. The current government’s crackdown has brought some of these cases to light, but many more are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

