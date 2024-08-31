x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

1,864 Schools Closed: KTR Accuses Congress Govt

Published on August 31, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
A Complete new Lineup for Megastar
image
Rare Clicks of the Daggubatis from Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode

1,864 Schools Closed: KTR Accuses Congress Govt

BRS working President KTR has shared his concerns over Telangana’s school education system under the Congress government.

In an official statement through his Twitter account, KTR alleged that the Congress government has closed 1,864 schools on the grounds that there are no students. He claims that closing these schools is an attempt to keep poor and middle-class students away from public education.

KTR urges Revanth Reddy to appoint a committee to oversee the education system. He also asks the government to improve infrastructure and food quality and to hire more teachers.

KTR stated, “It is shameful for the government to close schools when it should be strengthening government schools and providing quality education for the poor and middle class.” He also mentioned that in 2024, government school admissions decreased by about 2.4 lakh compared to the previous year.

He demands that the government investigate why the number of admissions has decreased. KTR suggests that the lack of admissions is due to a shortage of teachers. He also alleges that parents are worried about sending their children to school because of concerns over cleanliness and safety at hostels and schools.

KTR also mentioned the incident of poisonous food being served at a Gurukul school. He recalled several programs undertaken by the previous BRS government to promote public education.

KTR claimed that Revanth Reddy is not interested in understanding what’s actually happening in the education system. He demanded the formation of a committee consisting of educationists and ministers to address the issue and called for measures to strengthen public education.

-Sanyogita

Next PM Modi Highlights Southern States’ Role in Achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ Previous Farmers demand compensation for Vijayawada bypass road
else

TRENDING

image
A Complete new Lineup for Megastar
image
Rare Clicks of the Daggubatis from Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
A Complete new Lineup for Megastar
image
Rare Clicks of the Daggubatis from Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode

Most Read

image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Related Articles

Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look