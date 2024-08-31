Farmers demand compensation for Vijayawada bypass road

The farmers have asked the state and the Central government to give compensation to them for their lands given to the National Highways Authority of India for the Vijayawada West bypass road. The farmers met Rajamahendravaram MP and AP BJP state unit president Daggubati Purandheswari in Vijayawada on Saturday. They submitted a representation to the MP seeking her intervention to release their compensation.

Purandheswari received representations from the people at the party office in Vijayawada. She personally collected the representations given by the people, who have come from different places in the state. They lined up at the BJP office and met Purandheswari.

The farmers told the BJP MP that the government had already laid the west bypass for Vijayawada city. Their lands were taken by the NHAI which laid the road. However, the compensation was not given to them yet. They wanted the BJP MP to intervene and get the funds released without further delay.

A woman called Durga Devi had collected money from the people promising house sites for them during the YSR Congress government. The victims of Durga Devi also met Purandheswari and gave a representation to her seeking justice for them. Purandheswari called up Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and requested her to order an investigation into the case.

Purandheswari also called up Tirupati SP and requested her to file a case against a person who collected money from the people promising government jobs. She wanted the SP to look into the case seriously and take necessary action.

BJP AP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma, Kisan Morcha convenor Kumara Swamy and Mylavaram Assembly constituency incharge Nuthalapati Balakoteswara Rao and others were present along with Purandheswari.