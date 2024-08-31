x
Worrying visuals from Vijayawada

Published on August 31, 2024 by

Worrying visuals from Vijayawada

Heavy rain is battering Vijayawada, making residents of the city anxious about what lies ahead. Most of the city is flooded and already homes in low lying areas are facing alarming water levels, raising fear of getting submerged. Amid this rain emergency, the pictures and videos being shared by residents about the situation in their locality on social media, are making everyone worry about the safety of Vijayawada public.

According to the weather observors, Vijayawada received about 187 mm rain over the past 24 hours. These incessant rains have not just thrown normal life out of gear, but also killed four people, as landslide occured in Mogalrajapuram in the city.

Several areas in Vijayawada like Pandit Nehru Bus Stand and surroundings, One Town, Suryaraopet, Vidhaydarapuram, parts of Eluru Road and others have been flooded, making it difficult to step out of homes. Most of the roads also have been flooded, making vehicles stuck in the middle of the road.

As landslide occured on Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple Ghat Road, police have blocked the road and taking preventive measures.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials and Police have been on high alert and monitoring the situation in the city to take up rescue and relief measures wherever necessary.

With more rains predicted in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, Vijayawada people are certainly facing a dangerous situation. They are advised to exercise necessary caution and not to step out of homes.

Dnr

