Home > Politics

PM Modi Highlights Southern States’ Role in Achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’

Published on August 31, 2024 by

PM Modi Highlights Southern States’ Role in Achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off three Vande Bharat services: Meerut-Lucknow, Madurai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Nagercoil. On this occasion, Modi said his aim to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) can only be realized with the speedy development of the southern states, as they have an abundance of talent, resources, and opportunities. He emphasized that the development of all South Indian states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, is a priority for his government.

Narendra Modi stated that they have allocated funds for strengthening the railway network in Tamil Nadu. He mentioned that they allocated Rs 6,000 crore in the Railway budget, which is seven times more than the funds allocated in 2014. Tamil Nadu already has six Vande Bharat services running in the state and will have two more soon. Modi government has also allocated Rs 7,000 crore for Karnataka to improve railway transport in the state. He said infrastructural development in Karnataka is their priority, and as part of it, they are improving electrified tracks.

Modi also talked about the expansion of Vande Bharat (Trains provide connectivity between important cities in the country), which will lead towards Viksit Bharat, step by step. He added that the development of Railways, Roadways, and Waterways leads to the empowerment of the nation.

-Sanyogita

