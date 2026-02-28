x
Aggressive Promotions needed from Pawan Kalyan

Published on February 28, 2026 by sankar

Aggressive Promotions needed from Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is announced for March 26th release. The film’s shoot was delayed due to the commitments of Pawan Kalyan. The film’s director Harish Shankar was left in waiting mode for years. The first single received decent response but the second song was not accepted by the audience. The film needs a big boost through the trailer and the pre-release promotions. Pawan Kalyan has to step out for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and promote the film on an aggressive note.

With no releases after Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the film has fair chances to have a decent box-office run but the film needs to get the pre-release buzz needed. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is falling short of buzz. Harish Shankar has started the promotions and Pawan Kalyan has to join soon and take the film to all the corners. With one month away, the makers are now closing the theatrical deals. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the heroines while Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

