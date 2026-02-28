x
Movie News

DSP’s Remuneration Shocks Tollywood

Published on February 28, 2026 by sankar

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is one of the most successful music composers after legendary composers like Keeravani and Ilayaraja. He has delivered many chartbusters but his remuneration has been shocking in Telugu cinema. DSP has been charging Rs 6 crores before Pushpa 2: The Rule. The young composer has now doubled his fee and he is now quoting Rs 12 crores plus GST for his upcoming movies. This is the reason why Telugu producers and directors are on a hunt for other options.

Anirudh is being paid over Rs 15 crores per film and the music rights of his films are recovering his entire remuneration. But for DSP, things are different. The producers have to pay out from their pockets. Hence, Telugu producers are searching for other options. DSP is turning lead actor with Yellamma and as a music composer, he is completing the background score for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He has Ram Charan and Sukumar’s film lined up. There are no other films for Devi Sri Prasad because of his big remuneration quote.

Next NTR has to transform for Devara2 Previous Aggressive Promotions needed from Pawan Kalyan
