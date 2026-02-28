NTR has to transform for Devara2

Young Tiger NTR has taken a break and he lost weight to fit in the role of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. He is lean with a thick beard and his recent transformation cheered up his fans. The actor will continue to maintain the lean look till he completes the shoot of Dragon and the makers will announce the new release date of the film soon. Speculations say that Tarak will take up Devara 2 after he is done with Dragon.

For Devara 2, NTR has to get back to a muscular look and he has to maintain the same as Devara. The actor will have to take a break after the completion of Dragon and gain a lot of weight to become Devara. He also has to maintain a long hair and trim off his beard for Devara 2. As per the update, the shoot of Devara 2 starts during the second half of this year. After NTR allocates dates, Koratala Siva is in plans to start the shoot in advance and film the portions that do not need NTR and Tarak will transform himself as Devara.