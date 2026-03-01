Disastrous February for Telugu Cinema

January 2026 started on a grand note for Telugu cinema and the theatrical run of Sankranthi releases brought a big boost for the year. But February ended up on a disastrous note with all the released films falling short of expectations. Not a single film managed to collect double digit gross at the theatrical windows. Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi’s Couple Friendly received decent response and the film performed well in multiplexes. Euphoria, Barabar Premistha, Honey, Sri Chidambaram Garu and others released during the first weekend and they were rejected.

Vishwak Sen’s Funky released on February 13th and the film failed to register decent numbers. The negative word of mouth made the film end up as a disappointment. Hey Balwanth, Nawab Cafe and others released in the third weekend and the response has been disastrous. Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam released during the last weekend and the word of mouth for the film is mixed. February 2026 is a disaster for Telugu cinema. Tollywood has big hopes in March as Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh along with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Toxic and others releasing in March.