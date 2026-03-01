x
Biggest Risks from Young Tollywood Actors

Published on March 1, 2026

Biggest Risks from Young Tollywood Actors

A film’s content has turned out to be the crucial one for the audience. If the film is impressive, the audience are rushing to watch it in theatres irrespective of the hero. Several Tollywood producers are now spending big money which is beyond the market of the actors and is a risk for them. After believing in the script, they are spending lavishly on the projects. Here are some Telugu films from young actors which are mounted on a big scale and will release this year:

Nani: The Paradise is the costliest attempt from Nani and the film is in the final stages of shoot. A big amount is spent on the making and the film has to do well in theatres to recover the investments. The expectations are huge on the film.

Naga Chaitanya: Thandel is the most expensive film of Naga Chaitanya and now Vrushakarma, a mystic thriller is planned on a record budget. The film releases post summer and is the biggest bet of Chaitanya. The makers are yet to close the deals and are waiting to close them after the content is out.

Sai Dharam Tej: After the super success of Virupaksha, Sai Dharam Tej has taken up Sambarala Yeti Gattu. The film is planned on a record budget and the makers are spending over Rs 20 crores for the climax portions and the filming is happening currently. SYG is the costliest film of the actor’s career.

Nikhil: Nikhil has taken a break and he spent ample time preparing for Swayambhu, a periodic action drama. The teaser generated the needed buzz and Swayambhu is the expensive film of the actor. The makers are in plans to release the film in summer this year.

