Home > Politics

Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?

Published on March 12, 2025 by nymisha

Airtel has announced a partnership with Starlink, hinting at a potential entry of satellite internet services in India. However, it’s important to note that this agreement is subject to regulatory approvals, as Starlink is still not officially approved for use in India. The process is ongoing, with Starlink reportedly awaiting one final approval before it can obtain a license from the Telecom Department to start offering its services.

This collaboration could be a sign that Starlink’s approval is on the horizon. If finalized, it would complement Airtel’s suite of products, aiming to provide reliable and affordable broadband to customers across India, especially in remote and underserved areas. Airtel already has an existing alliance with OneWeb, another satellite internet provider, which could further strengthen its position in the market.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, aims to deliver high-speed internet via satellites positioned much closer to Earth compared to traditional satellite services. This allows for faster speeds and lower latency, making it particularly beneficial for rural and remote areas where setting up traditional internet infrastructure is challenging. While existing satellite services are available, they often suffer from slower speeds due to the greater distance of their satellites from Earth.

