Borugadda Surrenders at Rajamahendravaram Central Jail

Published on March 12, 2025 by nymisha

Borugadda Surrenders at Rajamahendravaram Central Jail

YSRCP leader Borugadda Anil Kumar surrendered at the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail early this morning at around 6:30 AM. This comes after the High Court denied his request for an extension of interim bail, directing him to surrender without fail.Borugadda Anil Kumar had approached the court seeking more time, but the plea was rejected, leaving him with no option but to comply with the court’s orders.

The High Court clarified that there would be no further extensions of his interim bail. Despite his efforts to secure more time, citing his mother’s health issues and submitting medical certificates, the court remained firm. The seriousness of the matter was evident as the court emphasised the need for Borugadda Anil Kumar to surrender promptly.

Interestingly, Borugadda was supposed to surrender by 5 PM yesterday. However, his failure to appear at the jail on time raised concerns among jail authorities. This delay added to the gravity of the situation, with officials taking the matter seriously. By this morning, however, he finally turned himself in, adhering to the court’s directive.

Next Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India? Previous Robinhood, Venky Kudumula 3.0: Nithiin
