Ajith and Anil Sunkara Film on Cards?

Tollywood producer Anil Sunkara is aiming a strong comeback and he is lining up big films for the coming years. His recent film Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a hit film and marked the comeback for Sharwanand. Anil Sunkara is now holding talks with Tamil actor Ajith for a film and it will start rolling soon. If the speculations are to be believed, Adhik Ravichandran will direct the film. Adhik Ravichandran directed Good Bad Ugly, the previous film of Ajith.

Mythri Movie Makers wanted to repeat the combination of Good Bad Ugly but the latest developments say that Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will produce this film and an announcement will be made soon. Ajith has been on a break from the past few months and his next film was rumored to start early this year. An official announcement is expected very soon.