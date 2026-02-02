Niharika to produce Varun Tej’s Next?

Mega Prince Varun Tej need a solid hit to make his comeback. He is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju which is aimed for summer 2026 release. The comic entertainer is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and it is produced by UV Creations, First Frame Entertainments. Varun Tej has now lined up two new films and one among them will be produced by his sister Niharika Konidela.

Niharika has been successful as a producer and she produced Committee Kurrolu last year. Vamsi Yedhu of Committee Kurrollu has narrated a script for Varun Tej and the actor got impressed. Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures will produce this entertainer and the announcement will be made very soon. Varun Tej also signed one more film and it will be directed by Atlee’s associate Balaji. The shoot of this film too will commence this year. Stonebench Productions are the producers.

Varun Tej was in talks with Touch Chesi Chudu fame Vikram Sirikonda and the project is now kept on hold. Varun will take up these two films this year.