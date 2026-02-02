Epic socio-fantasy Nagabandham teaser for Mahasivaratri

Pan-India socio-fantasy epic Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama, has become one of the most anticipated films in Indian Cinema. The makers have spent huge budget to bring marvellous visuals to life and recently, shot climax portions with grand sets. The promotions from the beginning have made this a highly crazy project Pan-India.

Virat Karrna is playing leading man role and Nabha Natesh is playing the role of Parvati in it. Ishwarya Menon is playing another leading lady role. Abhishek Nama is bringing to life an extra-ordinary tale laced in Indian mythical lore and beliefs like Nagabandham for treasures based in temples like Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

This sort of a story is never attempted on the Indian Screens and with immense confidence Abhishek Nama is crafting a thrilling masterpiece. The makers are spending huge budget with International level technical standards making it one of the most awaited projects in Indian Cinema.

Now, the makers have announced a huge update stating that the movie teaser will be unveiled on Mahasivaratri, the 15th February. With a stunning image of large snake guiding treaures, the makers have created huge amount of anticipation further. Kishore Annapureddy is producing the film on a massive scale. Movie to be released for Summer.