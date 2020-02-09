Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks Rs 10cr for Mahankali temple, KCR sanctions

Strange it may sound! AIMIM Legislature Party Leader and MLA from Chandrayangutta Constituency, Akbaruddin Owaisi has requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaja in the Old city.

Akbaruddin Owaisi met the CM at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Owaisi reminded that the Bonalu being held in this temple every year are known all over the World as the famous Lal Darwaja Bonalu.

The AIMIM leader brought to the notice of the CM that due to lack of space, the temple campus could not be developed which in turn causing many problems to the devotees despite the fact that the Bonalu held here are world famous.

“Lal Darwaja Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During the Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers and Bonalu here. But the temple complex is insituated in a 100 square yards area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of the devotees. There is a need to develop the temple. Develop the temple and widen it at a cost of Rs 10 Crore. With the expansion of the temple, people in the vicinity may lose properties. Compensate them by providing 800 square yards of land at Fareed Market, which is under the GHMC. Consider widening and development of the temple as a top priority work. This will be useful to the devotees,” Akbaruddin requested the CM. He also reminded that KCR had offered a Golden Bonum at the Mahankali Temple wishing for a Golden Telangana State.

Akbaruddin also requested the CM to sanction Rs 3 Crore for the renovation and repairs to the Afzalgunj Masjid. He said several Muslims offer prayers here and due to lack of repairs, they too are facing inconvenience while offering prayers at this Masjid.

The CM has positively responded to the requests made by Akbaruddin. The CM assured that funds for the Mahankali Temple and Afzalgunj Masjid would be released. The CM has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take the necessary measures for the development of these two places of worship.