Akhanda 2 North rights acquired by Zee Studios

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is looking to continue gigantic blockbuster streak with Pan-India film, Akhanda 2. The sequel to his massive blockbuster Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by 14 Reels Plus is releasing on 5th December on a huge scale, worldwide.

The highly anticipated film’s Thaandavam single has been unveiled in Mumbai and the Thaman’s composition has become global trending chartbuster. The makers are collaborating with popular producer-distributor Zee Studios for North release. The collaboration promises a never-seen-before scale release for NBK film in North India.