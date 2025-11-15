x
12A Railway Colony Gunde Gudilo: Apt Heart-break Song

Published on November 15, 2025

12A Railway Colony Gunde Gudilo: Apt Heart-break Song

Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sai Kumar starrer 12A Railway Colony continues to build strong momentum following its engaging teaser and trailer. Directed by Nani Kasaragadda and written by Polimera fame, Dr. Anil Vishwanath, the engaging thriller is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, without any compromise in production quality.

Adding to the buzz, the makers have released the heartbreak song, Gunde Gudilo. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the tune is catchy yet deeply emotional, perfectly capturing the turmoil of a love lost. Dev’s profound lyrics and Kapil Kapilan’s evocative vocals amplify the persistent feeling of loss, immersing the listener in the character’s pain.

Allari Naresh proves his versatility once again, delivering an outstanding emotional performance paired with impressive dance moves. His screen presence and flawless portrayal of the heart-broken lover have made the song a highly engaging watch.

Gunde Gudilo further enhances the excitement for the film, indicating that this thriller will offer wholesome entertainment and an intense blend of emotion and intrigue when it hits the screens on November 21st.

