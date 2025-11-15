Rahul & friends need to learn from Revanth Reddy

The results of Bihar Assembly polls and Jubilee Hills bye election have thrown up quite interesting outcomes. While Mahaghatbandhan, in which Congress is part, got a thrashing in Bihar, grand old party pulled off a stunning victory in Telangana by-polls. While Telangana and Bihar states are poles apart, one common thing between two elections this time is the role played by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

AIMIM, a political outfit focusing solely on Muslim voter base, played a key role in sealing the victory for Congress in Jubilee Hills bye-election. In an Assembly constituency where Muslims form more than one lakh voter base, the support of AIMIM helped Congress to triumph over Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), in spite of tough fight from BRS.

Without the support of AIMIM, a victory in Jubilee Hills for Congress would have been a big doubt. So, acknowledging MIM’s role, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called Asaduddin Owaisi immediately after the results were announced and thanked him.

In stark contrast, while AIMIM helped Congress in Telangana, it gave a big blow to Congress-led Mahaghatbandhan alliance in Bihar. The contrasting roles played by AIMIM in these two states is a lesson for Rahul Gandhi and his friends.

In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy has left no stone unturned to win over Owaisis to Congress fold, to seal victory in Jubilee Hills bye-election. On the otherside, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav have kept AIMIM away, though Owaisis party made all efforts to become part of Mahaghatbandhan alliance. The result is there to see.

Winning elections in India needs shrewd thinking, meticulous planning and keeping emotions away while dealing with different parties and leaders. Hope, Rahul Gandhi and his friends like Tejashwi Yadav learn the tricks of trade from their own buddy super-smart Revanth Reddy.