Siddaramaiah creates history

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has created history in Indian politics. Hailing from a state, which is known for intense political fights, maneuvering and swift change of fortunes, Siddaramaiah has earned the recognition of becoming the longest serving CM of Karnataka. The stalwart leader has rewritten Karnataka political history by surpassing the record set by legendary leader Devaraj Urs.

Late Devraj Urs (also called as Devaraj Arasu) served as Karnataka CM for 2,792 days (7 years and 239 days). He had served two terms and earned an indelible place in Karnataka history as not just longest serving CM, but also as popular leader with many development and welfare initiatives during his tenure. Siddaramiah will complete 2,792 days in CM’s office on 6 January, 2026 and surpass Devaraj Urs on 7 January.

While Devraj Urs stepped down from CM post in 1980, no Karnataka politician came close to beating his record, over the past four and half decades, owing to the extremely fickle nature of Kannada politics. But smart and wily Siddaramaiah has achieved the unimaginable with his political acumen. Though Siddaramaiah hailed from a modest background, owing to his grasp of political machinations and grip over Kannada people’s pulse, rose to the pinnacle of power in the south Indian state.

Siddaramaiah started politics with Janata Dal party. Due to differences with former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, the disgruntled Siddaramaiah joined Indian National Congress (INC). As Siddarmaiah commanded good support among Backward Castes (BC) community in Karnataka, Congress high command gave him good priority. As a result Siddaramiah became Chief Minister for the first time in May 2013, even surpassing many senior and loyal Congress leaders.

Siddaramaiah became CM for the second time in May 2023. Though there has been intense speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, from CM Siddaramaiah to Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar, over the past few months, the 78-year-old leader has effectively achieved the longest serving CM record, rewriting Karnataka history.